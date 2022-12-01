A BJP MP makes a very harsh attack on Ramdev

Lucknow (The Hawk): Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh, a BJP member from Kaiserganj, has launched a scathing attack on Yoga Guru Baba Ramdev, alleging that he is selling "fake ghee" under the Patanjali brand.

Additionally, he claimed that Ramdev was teaching "Kapal Bhati" incorrectly, which was having a negative effect on individuals who adhered to his teachings.

Instead of buying ghee from the market, Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh urged people to keep a cow or a buffalo in their houses.

According to him, "a child of a healthy person is born healthy. It is very vital to have cleanliness and pure milk and ghee in the homes. A child of a weak person is born weak.

I will make sure that saints bless my fight against the false milk products that are being created and marketed by Ramdev's fans, and I will soon call a gathering of seers and saints and ask them to stop exploiting the name of Maharishi Patanjali," he stated.

He added that Ramdev had sent him a legal notice about his remarks on fake ghee and had requested an apology.

He declared, "I will never apologise and I stand by what I have stated.

