9 injured as bus crashes into 3 vehicles in Delhi

New Delhi: Nine people were injured after a bus allegedly jumped a road divider and crashed into three vehicles in northeast Delhi's Shastri Park on Tuesday, police said.

The incident took place around 4.45 pm on Pusta Road and the cluster bus, plying on route no. 214, was coming from ISBT side, police said.

The injured were shifted to a nearby hospital, a senior police officer said, adding that their condition is stable.

"We have registered an FIR under sections 279 (rash driving or riding on a public way) and 337 (causing hurt by act endangering life or personal safety of others) of Indian Penal Code against the driver of the offending vehicle," an officer said.

"An investigation has been taken up to nab the accused driver who fled the spot," the officer said.

All the CCTV cameras along the route are being scanned to identify the driver and ascertain the sequence of accident, police said.—PTI