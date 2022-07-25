8 killed in Purvanchal e-way accident

Barabanki: At least eight people were killed and about a dozen injured in a bus accident on the Purvanchal Expressway in the state on Monday.

According to reports, the incident took place near Narayanpur village under Loni Katra police station area. It is not yet clear how the accident took place.

The injured have been admitted to a hospital and the bodies sent for post-mortem.

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has expressed grief over the incident and directed officials to provide all help to the injured and families of the deceased.

—IANS