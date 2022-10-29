8 Bangladeshis who entered Assam illegally will be deported

Guwahati (The Hawk): According to officials, eight Bangladeshi nationals who were apprehended in Assam after illegally entering India would be returned to their home country on Saturday.

These eight will be returned via the Sutarkandi checkpoint on the India-Bangladesh border in Karimganj, Assam.

Mohammed Lal Mia Kazi, 60, of Rajshahi district, Lalon Mia, 30, of Moulvibazar district, Mohib Uddin, 29, of Kumarshail in the Baralekha area, Atabur Rahman, 24, of Bubartal, Abdul Matin, 27, of Sylhet district, Farid Alam alias Akash, 23, of Cox's Bazar district, and two others, Faima Begum and Rahim Mi

According to a Cachar district police officer, Mohib Uddin, Rahman, Abdul Matin, Alam, Kazi, and Lalon Mia are in the Silchar Central Jail's transit camp.

After infiltrating India, Kazi was apprehended in Assam's Cachar area. After finishing his term, he was sent in a transit camp. The others were apprehended in Karimganj. They were transferred to Silchar's transit camp after serving their sentences in that district.

Faima Begum and Rahim Mia were detained in Kamrup district and sent to Karimganj with others to be deported.

(Inputs from Agencies)