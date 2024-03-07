    Menu
    62 Hindus arrive from India to participate in Mahashivratri festival in Pakistan

    The divine union celebration as 62 Hindu pilgrims journey from India to Pakistan for Mahashivratri at the historic Katas Raj Temples.

    Mahashivratri celebrations

    Lahore: Sixty-two Hindus arrived here from India via the Wagah border on Wednesday to participate in the Mahashivratri celebrations in Pakistan.

    "A total of 62 Hindu pilgrims arrived in Lahore from India on Wednesday to take part in Mahashivratri festivities," Evacuee Trust Property Board (ETPB) spokesman Amir Hashmi told PTI.

    "The main function of Mahashivratri organised by the ETPB will be held on March 9 at the historic Katas Raj Temples in Chakwal, some 300 km from Lahore, in which various political, social and religious leaders will also participate," Hashmi said.

    At Wagah, he said Additional Secretary, Shrines, Rana Shahid Saleem greeted the visiting Hindus led by Vishwanath Bajaj.

    "After spending tonight at Gurdwara Dera Sahib Lahore the Hindu pilgrims will leave for Katas Raj Temples on Thursday to attend the main festival," he said and added the ETPB is providing security, accommodation and transportation for them.

    The pilgrims will return to Lahore on March 10 and on March 11 they will visit the Krishna Temple, Lahore Fort and other historical places in Lahore. They will return to their homeland on March 12.

    According to Hindu mythology, it is believed that Lord Shiva married Goddess Parvati on this night. In celebration of their divine union, the day is celebrated as 'The Night of Lord Shiva'.

    —PTI

