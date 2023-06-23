5% of India's coal power plants fulfil sulphur dioxide emission standards: CSE.

New Delhi: Analysis shows that only 5% of India's coal-fired power stations have implemented flue gas de-sulfurisation (FGD) systems, despite repeated extensions. These technologies reduce sulphur dioxide emissions. Based on the latest FGD status issued in April by the Central Electricity Authority (CEA), the technical arm of the Ministry of Power, the environmental think tank Centre for Science and Environment (CSE) conducted a study.

In December 2015, emission standards for coal-based power plants were outlined by the Union environment ministry. For a number of factors, however, these have been watered down, and deadlines have been pushed back multiple times.

There are currently 9,280 MW of plants that have been reported to have commissioned FGDs and another 1,430 MW that claim to be SO2 compliant, making up the 5% of plants that have installed FGDs for reducing SO2 emissions.—Inputs from Agencies