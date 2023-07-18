5 killed as light aircraft crashes into hangar in Poland

Warsaw: Five people were killed, and five others were injured after a Cessna plane crashed into an airfield hangar in central Poland.

Andrzej Bartkowiak, chief commander of the Polish State Fire Service, confirmed the casualties on social media, saying that the plane had hit the hangar in the city of Chrcynno on Monday evening.

According to Xinhua News Agency, he said that the plane was attempting to land in severe weather, which could have contributed to the crash.

According to Monika Nowakowska-Brynda of the State Fire Service, as reported by the Polish Press Agency, one of the three pilots on board the plane was killed, another was injured, and the third managed to escape unharmed.

She also said that other people who took shelter died, but their identities aren't known yet.—Inputs from Agencies