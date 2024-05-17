5 killed, 12 injured as bus collides with truck on NH in Rajasthan's Bharatpur

The incident, which occurred around 2 pm on Friday, involved a speeding bus colliding with a truck.

Bharatpur (Rajasthan): At least 5 people were killed and 12 injured as a speeding bus collided with a truck on the Agra-Jaipur National Highway near Haldeena village in Bharatpur, Rajasthan on Friday afternoon, an official said.

The incident occurred at Agra-Jaipur National Highway near Haldeena village of Bharatpur at around 2 pm.

SP of Bharatpur Mridul Kachhawa said, "The rough estimate we have received so far is that 5 people died and 12 people were injured in this incident."

According to Kachhawa, the preliminary investigation suggests that the accident was caused by the bus driver's negligence

"Today, around 2 pm, an accident took place on the National Highway which goes from Jaipur to Agra. An Uttar Pradesh Roadways bus collided with a truck from behind. Prima facie, from the facts that have come before the police, the fault was that of the bus driver. According to the information received till now, 5 people have died, and the remaining people are currently under treatment. The deceased people's families have been informed," Kachhawa said.

"Further investigation is being done by the district police," he added.

Most of the victims hailed from Uttar Pradesh, particularly areas like Agra and Mathura. The injured have been rushed to the R. B. M. Hospital in Bharatpur for treatment, the SP said.

Further details are awaited.

Earlier, three people of the same family were killed and half a dozen, including four children, were injured in a road accident on the Delhi-Mumbai Express Highway in Rajasthan's Dausa on Sunday.

All the family members were travelling in a car from Ahmedabad to Haridwar when a speeding truck hit their vehicle near Bada village. The deceased were identified as Hasmukh Patel, his wife Seemaben and Mohan Bhai.

The bodies of the deceased were kept in the mortuary of Bandikui Sub District Hospital, according to Bandikui police.

Neelam Makwara, who was injured in the accident, said, "She was going from Ahmedabad to Haridwar via car to immerse her mother's ashes. The truck hit the car near Bada village. Three people, including a couple, died on the spot."

According to the police, a cow came in front of their car, after which they parked it on the roadside and stood on the road.

"A truck rammed them from behind, crushing three of them to death. The injured have been admitted to the hospital. Dead bodies have been kept in the mortuary of Bandikui Hospital," Duty Officer Jawan Singh said.

