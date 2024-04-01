5 injured as leopard barges into house in Delhi's Roop Nagar

Early Monday in Delhi's Roop Nagar, a leopard intrusion left five injured. The animal was confined by locals with the Delhi Fire Service's help, and emergency services, including police and the forest department, were on site.

New Delhi: A leopard barged into a house in Delhi's Roop Nagar area and injured five people on Monday morning, officials said.

According to the Delhi Fire Service, they got information about the incident around 6:20 am and two fire tenders were rushed to Jagatpur village in Delhi's Wazirabad.



"With the help of the locals, the officials were able to lock the leopard in a room. The injured were taken to a hospital," Delhi Fire Service chief Atul Garg said.



Police also reached the spot and the forest department was also informed.

