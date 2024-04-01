    Menu
    States & UTs

    5 injured as leopard barges into house in Delhi's Roop Nagar

    author-img
    The Hawk
    April1/ 2024
    Last Updated:

    Early Monday in Delhi's Roop Nagar, a leopard intrusion left five injured. The animal was confined by locals with the Delhi Fire Service's help, and emergency services, including police and the forest department, were on site.

    A Leopard

    New Delhi: A leopard barged into a house in Delhi's Roop Nagar area and injured five people on Monday morning, officials said.

    Watch: https://twitter.com/i/status/1774657745146290500 

    According to the Delhi Fire Service, they got information about the incident around 6:20 am and two fire tenders were rushed to Jagatpur village in Delhi's Wazirabad.

    "With the help of the locals, the officials were able to lock the leopard in a room. The injured were taken to a hospital," Delhi Fire Service chief Atul Garg said.

    Police also reached the spot and the forest department was also informed.

    —PTI

    Categories :States & UTsTags :Delhi leopard incident Roop Nagar area leopard Leopard injuries Delhi Delhi Fire Service response Leopard containment efforts Delhi leopard casualties Emergency services leopard Delhi
    Related Post

    OUR OFFICE

    New The Hawk E-63, Industrial Area, Bahadrabad Haridwar (Uttarakhand) 249 402

    The Hawk AndroidThe Hawk IOS

      Copyright © thehawk.in