5 injured as leopard barges into house in Delhi's Roop Nagar

New Delhi: A leopard barged into a house in Delhi's Roop Nagar area and injured five people on Monday morning, officials said.
Watch: https://twitter.com/i/status/1774657745146290500
According to the Delhi Fire Service, they got information about the incident around 6:20 am and two fire tenders were rushed to Jagatpur village in Delhi's Wazirabad.
"With the help of the locals, the officials were able to lock the leopard in a room. The injured were taken to a hospital," Delhi Fire Service chief Atul Garg said.
Police also reached the spot and the forest department was also informed.
—PTI