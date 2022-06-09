Chandigrah (The Hawk): The 4th Sat Paul Mittal Memorial Lecture on “Future Trends in Telecommunication” was held in hybrid mode under the Bharti Chair in Telecom & IT Research on June 09, 2022, at 11:30 AM in UIET, Panjab University, Chandigarh. Mr Avinash Agarwal, Deputy Director General (Convergence & Broadcasting), Telecommunication Engineering Centre (TEC), DoT, Government of India delivered the talk starting with an introduction and the mission of the Telecommunication Engineering Centre (TEC).

The speaker described the evolution of telephony as how the 5G network evolved from existing fixed-line telephones. He also stated the impact of telecom evolution on lifestyle, Jobs and home services. The transformations in broadcasting were discussed along with its key technological developments. He traced the evolution of 5G starting from 1G analog, 2G digital, 3G mobile data, and 4G mobile broadband. Several 5G use-case scenarios were discussed including the areas of enhanced mobile broadband (eMBB), massive machine-type communications (mMTC), and ultra-reliable and low latency communications (URLLC). Also, he deliberated upon the deployment strategies of 5G worldwide including various challenges in the Internet of Things (IoT), technical challenges include connectivity, reliability, cost, policy challenges including IPR, governance and some common challenges like standards, interoperability, security and privacy. He also talked about the status of 5G roll-out in India and the rise of the 6G network along with its key characteristics.

The role of Artificial Intelligence (AI) and Machine Learning (ML) in the telecommunication industry was reviewed, specifically concerning the 5G network. The presentation delivered by him also touched upon the concepts of the technologies that made IoT possible. The industrial internet of things (IIoT) is the use of smart sensors and actuators to enhance manufacturing and industrial processes. He also discussed IoT and M2M technology with the difference between these technologies. Also, he stated the need for Green Telecommunication and why it should not be ignored. He also discussed IPv6 and its advantages over IPv4 and the reason behind TEC promoting IPv6 based telecommunication devices. Towards the end of his talk, Mr Agarwal discussed several ITU-T Study & National Working Groups. He stated that students can contribute to these groups mentioning the benefits of contributing as well.

Dr Veenu Mangat welcomed all the guests and introduced Sh. Sat Paul Mittal who was elected twice to Rajya Sabha for a term of six years each in 1976 and 1982. United Nations decorated him with the prestigious United Nations Peace Medal in 1987. Dr Neelam Goel introduced the rich legacy of Panjab University and shared the genesis of the setting up of the Bharti Chair in Telecommunication and IT at UIET. She detailed the scope of activities of the Bharti Chair from teaching to innovation and industry interaction. The profiles of Bharti Chair, Prof. Pamela Kumar and Dr D. N. Singh were introduced. The activities conducted under the Bharti Chair in the last couple of years were shared during the event. Professor Pamela Kumar, Visiting Professor Bharti Chair, introduced the distinguished speaker and set the context for the lecture and the vision for future activities. Prof. Krishan Kumar proposed a vote of thanks for the guests, organizers and all attendees.

Bharti Chair in Telecommunication and Information Technology was established in UIET, Panjab University in 2002 by Bharti Telecom Group in the memory of Late Sh. Sat Paul Mittal who was a visionary leader. For this purpose, the endowment was given by Sh. Sunil Bharti Mittal, Chairman, Bharti Enterprises for enhancement of knowledge in the field of telecommunication.

The event was held under the mentorship of Prof. Raj Kumar, Vice-Chancellor, Panjab University (Chief Patron), Prof. Renu Vig, DUI, Panjab University (Patron), Prof. J.K. Goswamy, Director, UIET, Panjab University (Co-Patron). Prof. Roopali Garg, Dean Student Welfare (Women), Panjab University was the Convenor of the event and Dr. Neelam Goel, Assistant Professor, UIET, Panjab University was the Co-convenor of the event.

More than 220 faculty members/ research scholars/ students along with external stakeholders participated in hybrid mode. The lecture was highly informative and interactive.



