4 minor boys drown off Mumbai's Juhu; 1 rescued (2nd Ld)

Mumbai: Four young boys went missing after they drowned off Juhu beach in the Santacruz Koliwada neighbourhood, prompting a search by an Indian Navy helicopter. On Monday, local authorities confirmed that the fishermen and residents had rescued a young boy.

At least five boys between the age of 12 to 15 were reported missing at 5.30 p.m. on June 1, and the BMC Disaster Control stated that they had been found dead in the Arabian Sea some 500 metres off the coast.

Jay Roshan Tajbariya, age 15, Manish Yogesh Oganiya, age 12, Shubham Yogesh Oganiya, age 15, and Dharmesh Valji Faujiya, age 16, are the victim boys. All were from Vakola, Santacruz East.

Due to the rough sea and huge waves caused by the cyclone, only one youngster was saved by the villagers. Four others have yet to be found.

The Mumbai Fire Brigade and divers have been searching for the missing boys using jetskis and life vests for about three hours.

Even though a high tide was making it difficult to search, a Navy chopper joined the operation around 8:30 p.m., and the BMC enlisted the assistance of divers from the Indian Navy and Indian Coast Guard.

Authorities from both the government and the weather service have issued warnings urging citizens and fishermen to stay off the water over the previous week.—Inputs from Agencies