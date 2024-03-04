    Menu
    States & UTs

    4 killed, 2 injured as vehicle falls into gorge in J-K's Ramban

    author-img
    The Hawk
    March4/ 2024
    Last Updated:

    Police and rescue teams are actively engaged in recovery operations to assist the victims and investigate the mishap.

    Representative Image

    Ramban (Jammu and Kashmir): Four people were killed while two others were injured when a vehicle they were travelling in fell into a gorge in Jammu and Kashmir's Ramban, police said on Monday.
    The mishap took place in Pogal Paristan area of Ramban.

    Police Control Room Ramban officials said a rescue operation is underway.
    "Four people have died in the accident. Two have been injured as a Sumo vehicle fell into a gorge in Pogal Paristan area of Ramban," they said.
    "A rescue operation is going on," they added.

    —ANI

    Categories :States & UTsTags :Ramban accident Jammu Kashmir tragedy Road safety Jammu Vehicle mishap Ramban Emergency response Ramban Pogal Paristan accident Sumo vehicle tragedy
    Related Post

    OUR OFFICE

    New The Hawk E-63, Industrial Area, Bahadrabad Haridwar (Uttarakhand) 249 402

    The Hawk AndroidThe Hawk IOS

      Copyright © thehawk.in