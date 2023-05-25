4 friends on way to get driving licence killed in accident in UP

Mathura: In a tragic incident, four friends were killed and one critically injured when their car veered off the road and hit a tree.



The friends were on their way to the regional transport office (RTO) in Baldeo town as three of them wanted to apply for driving licences.



According to police, the accident took place on Wednesday near Pilkhuni village under Raya police station limits.



SHO Ajay Kishore said locals claimed that the incident occurred when a biker abruptly changed course upon spotting a pothole on the road and in a bid to avoid hitting the biker, the car driver lost control of the vehicle and rammed into the tree.



Those dead have been identified as Ankit Kumar, 22, Achal Singh, 23, Akash Kumar, 21, and Yogesh Kumar,25.



Meanwhile, the critically injured, Shailendra Kumar, 24, has been referred to a higher medical centre in Agra, said officials.



Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has expressed grief over the loss of lives in the mishap. —IANS