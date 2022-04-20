35,000 Centres Will Be Set Up To Store Coronavirus Vaccines: UP Govt

Lucknow: The Uttar Pradesh government said on Saturday 35,000 centres will be set up across the state to store coronavirus vaccines when they are available.

"Every day 100 persons will be administered the vaccine. The person who will be administered the vaccine will be informed through a phone call about its timing, place and date. After vaccination, the person will have to stay in the centre for 30 minutes," the government said in a statement issued here.

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Saturday chaired a high-level meeting in this regard, it said.

He directed that adequate provisions should be made to dispose of the biomedical waste of the vaccination.

He also directed to train vaccinators at the district level and that adequate vaccinators are available.

"There is a capacity to store 2.5 lakh litres of vaccine in the state. For vaccination, six crore syringes are needed and till now, 4.5 crore have been allotted," the statement said. —PTI