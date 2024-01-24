35 Sarpanches Of Frontier Districts Will Witness The RD Parade

Dehradun (The Hawk): The country will celebrate 75th Republic Day on 26 January 2024. On this special occasion, the Government of India has specially invited the beneficiaries of welfare schemes of different sectors and ministries like Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana, Pradhan Mantri Swanidhi Yojana, Women Self Help Groups, Farmer Production Organization etc. in the parade to be organized on the Kartavya Path on 26th January. Apart from this, the Sarpanches, Pradhans and Uppradhans of the villages covered under the Vibrant Village Scheme, which is being run for the all-round development of the border areas, have also been invited to the RD parade.

35 sarpanches of border districts of Uttarakhand namely Uttarkashi, Chamoli and Pithoragarh along with their spouse have been specially invited to witness the Republic Day parade. Apart from this, 23 Deputy Sarpanches of these districts have also been invited.

Sarpanch of Niti village of Chamoli frontier district, Mrs. Hemlata Rana is very excited on the invitation for the Republic Day parade. She and her husband Mr. Mukesh Rana have expressed gratitude to the Government of India for this invitation. The invited Sarpanch of Mana village of Chamoli, Shri Pitamber Singh is also happy with the invitation received. He said that he is going to witness the parade and programmes on 26th January along with his wife Mrs. Gayatri Devi. He said that this is happening for the first time in the history of India when Sarpanches and Up-Sarpanches of villages of the border districts of the country are being invited to watch the Republic Day Parade. He said that the government is making best efforts for the development of marginal areas through the Vibrant Village Scheme.

Sarpanch of Mukhwa village of Uttarkashi district, Mrs. Shivkala Devi along with her husband Mr. Sanjay Singh is also invited to witness RD parade. Mrs. Shivkala said that she is excited to see the parade programme and is thankful to the government for this invitation. Sarpanch of Dharali village, Mrs. Prabha Devi and her husband Mr. Pradeep Singh are also invited to witness the parade. Shri Pradeep said that he will be able to see the different cultures, development and bravery of India during the parade. For this he is thanking the Government of India. Sarpanch of Gunji village of Pithoragarh, Shri Suresh Singh is also invited to the Kartavya Path to have a glance of the parade. He said that he is excited by the fact that the government is inviting public representatives from villages located so far away for RD celebrations. Sarpanch of Kuti village of Pithoragarh, Mr. Dharmendra Kutiyal and head of Duktu village, Mr. Virendra Duktal are also excited on getting the invitation for the parade. He has expressed gratitude to the Government of India for the invitation.

