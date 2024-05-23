30-yr-old triple amputee from Goa climbs Mt Everest Base Camp; credits it to his mental strength

Despite losing his limbs to an electrocution accident at the age of nine, Kaushik, now a fitness coach, conquered the challenging trek on May 11 through sheer mental strength.

Panaji: Tinkesh Kaushik, a 30-year-old man from Goa, has become the world's first triple amputee to reach the Mount Everest Base Camp located 17,598 feet above sea level, a private disability rights body has claimed.

Kaushik, who completed the challenging Everest Base Camp journey on May 11, said despite his physical disabilities, he managed to achieve the feat due to his mental strength.

The man lost both his limbs below knees and a hand following an electrocution accident in Haryana when he was 9 years old. The amputee, who uses prosthetic limbs, moved to Goa a few years back and has been working as a fitness coach.



Kaushik has made Goa proud with his achievements, Disability Rights Association of Goa (DRAG) chief Avelino D'Souza told reporters at a press conference here on Wednesday.

On the occasion, Kaushik said he initially thought the trek would be easy as he is a fitness coach but realised the challenges when he started preparing for it.



"I did not have any prior experience in mountaineering. I prepared for that before going for the base camp. I am a fitness coach by profession and thought it will be an easy trek for me," he said.



Kaushik said as he started work on the ground, it was very painful for him on the first day because of his level of amputation and prosthetic limbs.

"I found trekking to be challenging. On the second day, I said that I have to do it. It's a doable trek. In between, my health was bad, I suffered an acute mountain bout (sickness)," he said.



Kaushik said he could finish the trek because of his mental strength.



Soon after accomplishing the task, Kaushik posted on his Instagram handle: "Today, the 11th of May 2024, I completed the challenge of trekking to Everest Base Camp. As the first Triple Amputee with 90 per cent Locomotor disability to have achieved this feat, it was a very emotional moment for me. I did it for myself and I did it for a cause. I thank everyone who supported me, to make this a reality. Thank you from the bottom of my heart."

—PTI