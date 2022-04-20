30 Punjab legislators test positive for coronavirus

Chandigarh: At least 30 lawmakers, nearly 25 per cent of the total strength of 117, have tested positive for coronavirus, according to a list released by the Punjab Legislative Assembly on Thursday.

However, seven of them have recovered. But a majority of the legislators may not attend the one-day Monsoon session of the Assembly on Friday as they are home quarantined.

State Rural development Minister Tript Rajinder Bajwa was the first Minister to test positive for coronavirus but he has recovered and rejoined office.

After him, Jails Minister Sukhjinder Singh Randhawa tested positive followed by Revenue Minister Gurpreet Kangar and Industries Minister Sham Sunder Arora.

Chief minister Amarinder Singh on Wednesday said that 23 of the 117 MLAs in Punjab have so far tested positive for Covid-19. —IANS