30 Crows Found Dead In UP's Etawah

Etawah: Amid the bird flu scare, about 30 crows were found dead at Navli village in Uttar Pradesh's Etawah.

Etawah forest official Rajesh Kumar Verma said that the samples of the dead crows were sent to the Indian Veterinary Research Institute (IVRI) in Bareilly, for testing. The dead birds were later buried in compliance with all the safety precautions.

Meanwhile, Chief Veterinary Officer Vineet Pandey said that his teams have been carrying out inspections of all the poultry farms in the area. —IANS