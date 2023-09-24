3 proposed criminal laws seek to provide justice rather than punishment: Amit Shah

New Delhi: On Sunday, Union Home Minister Amit Shah argued that the three new criminal laws are people-centric, have a flavour of Indian soil, and aim to defend the constitutional, human, and personal rights of individuals.

Speaking at the Bar Council of India's International Lawyers' Conference, Shah emphasised that the goal of all three legislation is to ensure that people receive justice rather than punishment.

He urged all attorneys to offer input on the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS-2023), Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS-2023), and Bharatiya Sakshya Adhiniyam (BSA-2023) in order to ensure that India has the most progressive and equitable legal framework possible.—Inputs from Agencies