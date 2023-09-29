3 Meerut cops suspended for concealing gun recovery from scooter

Meerut: A senior officer stated on Friday that three officers had been suspended after it was discovered they had concealed the recovery of a weapon made in the nation from the scooter of a plumber. Senior Superintendent of Police Rohit Singh Sajwan announced the suspension of three officers from the Kithore Police Station: head constable Chaubey Singh, constable Omveer Singh, and constable (driver) Anil Kumar. On Thursday, the gang of three had found a handgun built in their own country in the scooter of a local plumber named Firoz.

Sajwan claimed that the three were sloppy in their duties since they did not notify their superiors about the recovery and because they did not follow the procedure as per law. On Thursday, Firoz claimed that police had hidden a gun in his bike in an attempt to extort money from him.

After reviewing the surveillance footage, the police found his claim to be baseless.—Inputs from Agencies