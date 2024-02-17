3 killed, 1 injured after car hits divider, collides with tempo on Pune-Nashik highway

Fatal Accident on Pune-Nashik Highway Claims Three Lives

Pune: Three persons were killed while another was injured after a car jumped a road divider and later rammed into a tempo in Maharashtra's Pune on Saturday morning, police said.

The incident took place on the Pune-Nashik Highway near Manchar Taluka.

According to Pune Rural Police officials, three persons were travelling in a car from Manchar to Pune when the incident took place. The driver lost control over the wheels, jumped the divider, and ended up colliding with an oncoming tempo on the opposite side of the road.

Following the collision, the car turned turtle and later caught fire.

"All three persons inside the car died on the spot, and the tempo driver sustained minor injuries," the police added.

—ANI