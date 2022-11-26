3 arrested for using a drone close to a PM Modi event in Gujarat

Ahmedabad (The Hawk): Three young people were allegedly operating a drone in a "No Fly Zone" as Prime Minister Narendra Modi was delivering a speech to the general public in Bavla village in Gujarat's Ahmedabad district, according to police.

A police constable on duty instantly pulled down the drone when a police officer on duty noticed it flying nearby the platform on Thursday as the Prime Minister was addressing the crowd, Ahmedabad Rural District Superintendent of Police, Amit Vasava informed local media.

The three defendants, Nikul Parmar, Rakesh Bharvad, and Rajesh Prajapati, were arrested for violating public order when it was discovered during the police inquiry that they were operating the drone.

The homes of the three suspects were immediately investigated, but nothing untoward was discovered. The officer stated that none of the three accused had any prior criminal history, however it was later discovered that the accused were using the drone to take pictures and video of the area without realising it was a "No Fly Zone."

Officers from the central authorities questioned all three of the young people to find out why they carried out the shooting and whether they were affiliated with any political parties or other organisations.

