    3 Army soldiers including officer killed in ongoing J&K gunfight with terrorists

    Pankaj Sharma
    November22/ 2023
    Tragic Loss in Rajouri: Three Indian Army Soldiers, Including Officer, Martyred in Ongoing Encounter with Terrorists in Jammu and Kashmir.

    Rajouri district gunfight

    Jammu: Three Indian Army soldiers, including an officer, were killed in an ongoing gunfight between the security forces and the terrorists in Jammu and Kashmir’s Rajouri district on Wednesday.

    Officials said that three soldiers including a Captain were killed on Wednesday in the ongoing encounter in Kalakote area of Rajouri district.

    “Two soldiers among the three injured succumbed to their injuries in the hospital while one was killed on the spot in the encounter in Baji area of Kalakote.

    “Firing exchanges are going on at the encounter site. Senior police and Indian Army officers have reached the area to supervise the operation against the terrorists”, officials said.

    —IANS

