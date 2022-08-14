2nd Edition Of Doon Monsoon 10k Run Held

Pradeep & Poonam Yadav Win Couple Run

Dehradun (The Hawk): The 2nd edition of the Doon Monsoon 10k Run was held today to celebrate the monsoon season and to mark the 75th Independence Day. The 10K run was flagged-off by ADG Uttarakhand Police and Director ITDA Amit Sinha, while the 5K run was flagged-off by renowned Radio Jockey Devanggana Chauhan.

In the 5KM Soulmate run, Tara Thapa & Pranav bagged the first position, while Neha Gupta & Ojasvi scored the second position.

In the 10KM Couple run, Pradeep Yadav & Poonam Yadav bagged the first prize. The second prize was presented to Manish Sharma & Reeta Sharma, while the third prize was awarded to Pranjal Singh & Amandeep Kaur.

Under the 18 Male and Female category, Shivam Gautam and Jigmet Palmo got the first position respectively whereas in under 30 Male and Female category Vikas Yadav and Khushi Sharma got the first prize. In the under 40 category, Pankaj Joshi stood first whereas in the under 50 category, Shashi Mehta and Sabal Singh scored the first position. In the under 60 category, Shashi Diwakar and Suman Naithani stood first while in the under 70 category, Manjeet Sharma and Satendra Kumar bagged the first position. Gurphool Singh was awarded first place in the 70+ age category.

The monsoon run commenced from STPI, IT Park, and passed through Kirsali Chowk and Kalagaon before returning via the same route. The run was divided into three categories, viz., 10kms, 5kms, and Couple & Soulmate runs.

The Doon Monsoon 10K run was also joined by wheelchair athletes from all over the country.

The run concluded with a prize distribution ceremony. The prizes were presented by the Organiser Thrill Zone PC Kushwaha and Radio Jockey Devanggana. The Additional Director of STPI, Dehradun Maneesh Kumar, was also present as the special invitee during the Doon Monsoon 10K run. Congratulating the winners, Organiser PC Kushwaha said, "Runners from various cities including Ahmedabad, Mumbai, Goa, Odisha, Punjab, Delhi, etc., took part in the Doon Monsoon 10k run. It was also the 1st timed run for wheelchair athletes in Uttarakhand by Thrill Zone. The Doon Monsoon Run marked the 87th event of Thrillzone."

The run was supported by Petofy, Jivisa, STPI, Bharat Furnitures, Doon Runner, Dolphin Institute, Indian Sports Timing Solutions, and Youth for Human Rights India.