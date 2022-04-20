24 Students Of Uttarakhand Evacuated From Ukraine, Says CM Dhami

Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami on Tuesday said that he is constantly in touch with the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) and so far 24 students of Uttarakhand have been evacuated from Ukraine."We are constantly in touch with the Ministry of External Affairs. So far 24 students of Uttarakhand have been evacuated from Ukraine. We are trying to bring all Indian students back to India I have also met parents of many students in my area," said Dhami during his visit to Delhi.He further said that the stranded students of Uttarakhand are more than 200 in Ukraine."I have come to Delhi only in relation to these students that they should be brought back safely. I will contact all the officials and ministers I need to meet in this regard," he said.The Chief Minister said that he had have talked with students in Ukraine, "They are reaching neighbouring countries and we are doing arrangements to bring them from there," he added.Earlier today, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar said that the eighth flight carrying 216 stranded Indian nationals has departed from Hungary's capital Budapest for New Delhi while the ninth flight carrying 218 Indians took off from the Romanian capital Bucharest for New Delhi as part of Operation Ganga. Meanwhile, Prime Minister Narendra Modi while presiding over a high-level meeting over the Ukraine crisis said that the entire government machinery is working round the clock to ensure that all stranded Indians in Ukraine are safe and secure, said Ministry of External Affairs spokesperson Arindam Bagchi.This was the second high-level meeting chaired by the Prime Minister during the day over the prevailing situation in Ukraine. Government sources on Monday said that the 'Special Envoys' including Union Ministers Hardeep Singh Puri, Jyotiraditya Scindia, Kiren Rijiju and Gen (Retd) VK Singh will be travelling to neighbouring countries of Ukraine to coordinate evacuations of stranded Indians amid ongoing Russian military operations in Ukraine.The union government has launched Operation Ganga to bring back stranded students and Indian citizens from the conflict-torn Ukraine. Special flights are being operated by Air India as part of the mission. —ANI