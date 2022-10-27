2 UP firms fined for late Diwali gifts

Lucknow (The Hawk): Due to the failure to provide the Diwali presents to the staff of 108 and 102 Emergency Medical Transport Services (East Uttar Pradesh) (ambulance services) despite receiving money in advance, two businesses have been charged with criminal breach of trust.

On Wednesday, Kamalakannan S., a senior official at GVK EMRI, filed a complaint that led to the case being opened at Ashiana police station.

The companies, HMF Industries Moradabad and Taj Traders Rakabganj, are accused of receiving cash for giving jackets to the staff members of the 108 ambulance services as Diwali gifts.

The goods had to be delivered to the department by October 15 in accordance with the contract.

The company had the amount cashed in the bank while keeping the department in the dark.

As many as 20,000 employees have been upset and disappointed by their actions for not receiving the Diwali gift, according to Kamalakannan.

