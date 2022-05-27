2 UP cops dismissed from service in Bikru massacre case

Kanpur: Two Uttar Pradesh policemen were terminated after a departmental inquiry in the 2020 Bikru massacre case found they tipped off dreaded gangster Vikas Dubey about an impending raid against him, helping him set up an ambush and kill eight personnel, officials said Thursday. The two policemen were already suspended in connection with the case.

"Vinay Tiwari, the then Station Officer of Chaubepur Police Station, and Sub-Inspector KK Sharma have been dismissed from service," Additional Commissioner of Police (Crime & Headquarters) Sureshrao A Kulkarni told PTI Thursday. He said the duo was found guilty of leaking information about the police raid for arresting Dubey, a history-sheeter who was killed within days of the incident. "Acting on this information, Dubey with the help of his henchmen set up an ambush for the police team. They fired at the police party that had gone to the Bikru village, killing eight police personnel including a Deputy SP," said the officer. The incident occurred during the night of July 2, 2020. After killing the policemen in the ambush, Dubey fled from the spot along with his accomplishes. A few days later, Vinay Tiwari and KK Sharma were suspended for their alleged laxity in duty. It was alleged that Tiwari and Sharma fled from the scene when their colleagues were attacked. This caused many to suspect their roles in the entire episode. During a preliminary inquiry, it was found that Tiwari and Sharma had leaked information about the impending raid against Vikas Dubey after which they were sent to jail, officials said. In the days following the ambush, several UP police teams had launched a manhunt to nab Dubey and his aides. Police had arrested many of Dubey's aides while several of his henchmen who were allegedly involved in the ambush were shot dead in police encounters. A week after the incident, Dubey was nabbed at Mahakal temple in Ujjain. He was gunned down in an encounter while being brought back to Kanpur from Ujjain.—PTI