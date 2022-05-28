2 killed, child injured as truck hits bus in UP's Etawah

Etawah: Two people were killed and a child was injured as a speeding truck rammed into a parked bus on the Agra-Etawah highway on Saturday, police said. The deceased are identified as Pradeep Kumar (32), the bus driver and Muhammad Siraj (60), a passenger. The bus had developed a technical snag and hence Kumar had parked it on one side of the road in Jaswantnagar police station area. He had gotten under the bus to fix it when the truck rammed into it, killing him and Siraj on the spot, Senior Superintendent of Police Jaiprakash Singh said.

The SSP did not divulge information about the injured child.—PTI