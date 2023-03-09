2 Injured In Clash Between Two Groups On Holi

Haridwar: A clash erupted between two groups on Holi at the Jagjitpur village of this Uttarakhand district on Wednesday, leaving two persons injured, police said. A case was registered on Thursday against 12 accused in connection with the clash after a video related to the incident surfaced, Jagjitpur police outpost in-charge Devendra Tomar said.

Other accused are also being identified on the basis of the video, he said.

An argument broke out between the two groups on a trivial matter which led to a clash. Both the groups attacking each other with lathis and swords, the official said.

The leg of one person was fractured and the other sustained injuries on the hand, he said.

—PTI