    2 dead, 8 injured as car plunges into gorge in Uttarakhand's Tehri Garhwal

    The Hawk
    March31/ 2024
    Tragedy struck Duwakoti village in Tehri Garhwal as a car lost control, plunging into a gorge, claiming two lives and injuring eight others.

    Tehri Garhwal (Uttarakhand): Two people died and eight were injured after a car lost control and fell into a gorge in Duwakoti village in the Gaja sub-district of Tehri Garhwal district in Uttarakhand on Sunday.

    A total of ten people were there in the vehicle.

    Upon receiving the information, SDRF and local police team reached the spot. The local people, along with the police team gathered to retrieve the bodies from the gorge.

    Eight people injured in the accident were taken to the Gaja hospital, District Disaster Officer Brijesh Bhatt informed.

    —ANI

