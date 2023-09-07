19 Tamil youths released from captivity in Kuwait reach Chennai

Chennai: The 19 youths from Tamil Nadu, who had been held captive in Kuwait by a travel agency since last year, were rescued by the Indian embassy and finally reached the Chennai airport on Thursday.

The youths were received at the airport by Tamil Nadu Minister K.S. Masthan and other officials.

The youths had paid Rs one lakh each to a travel agency which took them to Kuwait in May 2022 on the promise of a monthly salary of Rs 60,000 each with free stay and food.

On reaching the ‘dreamland’ the youths were informed that they will get monthly emoluments of only Rs 18,000 and had to pay for their accommodation and food. Moreover the youths were asked to work for more hours.

The youngsters asked the agency to break the bond and to release them but the agency insisted that they had to pay Rs 60,000 each to break it. The youths were told in June this year that their visa had expired and that they will have to pay Rs 1,25,000 each for visa renewal.

However, the youths pleaded helplessness and said that they don’t have the money to pay for renewal. This infuriated the agency people who immediately cut the power and water connection to their rooms. Meanwhile, the youths contacted the Indian embassy and narrated the ordeal.

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M.K. Stalin also intervened in the matter and contacted the Indian embassy in Kuwait for the release of the 19 youths.

—IANS