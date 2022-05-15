13 cities, 26 urban forests: UP’s grand greenification plan

Lucknow: City people will now have a safe and clean environment as the Uttar Pradesh government has sped its efforts for creation of 26 urban forests in 13 cities. The plan will be developed in six months. The cities which have been marked not only includes Prime Minister Narendra Modi's parliamentary constituency of Varanasi but also Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath's constituency Gorakhpur. Plans are also underway to develop urban forests at Agra, Firozabad, Jhansi, Kanpur, Auraiyya, Hardoi, Hathras, Etawah, Rae Bareli, Moradabad and Amroha. After urban forests are developed, not only tourists but locals will also get a natural picnic spot. It will also enhance the scope of eco-tourism. Of the Rs 2 crore fixed by the Central government for urban forests, Rs 1.40 crore have ben sanctioned to the state. On World Environment Day on June 5, plantation can be started in this concern.

The urban forests will house Smriti Van, Aarogya and Nakshatra Vatikas. For biodiversity, all sort of ornamental shrubs, creepers, medicinal plants, fruit and flower trees will be planted. The urban forests will also have adventure sports, cycling tack, pathways, open gym, joggers park and bench. Babasaheb Bhimrao Ambedkar Central University's Environment department professor Dr Venkatesh Dutta said gradually forest cover is reducing. Earlier, Uttar Pradesh's Sitapur, Lakhimpr, Bahraich, Shahjahanpur and Pilibhit had natural forest. Due to indiscriminate felling of trees, the forest area has reduced.

In the natural forest, vegetation grow on their own, specially for which climate is favourable. The concept of city forests is that that cities also have forest patches.

Japanese botanist Akira Miyawaki had given the concept of Miyawaki forest. It has become famous in India now. Under the concept, dense trees are planted in less area to make natural forest. These forests will save the lungs of the cities and prevent climate change.

Minister of state (Independent charge) for Forest and Environment Arun Kumar Saxena said there are plans to build 26 urban forests in 13 cities in which more dense trees will be planted. The government is committed to making the state pollution free. Environmental conservation is one of the priorties of the Yogi Adityanath government. To encourage more and more people to join the campaign, various schemes such as plantation on the name of your ancestors, planting trees in all the vans of the Dwapar Yuga, conservation and promotion of heritage trees.—IANS