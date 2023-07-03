'Yeh to trailer hai, picture abhi baaki hai': President Murmu on women getting top four ranks in civil services exam

Bengaluru: On Monday, President Droupadi Murmu noted that the achievements of women in a variety of fields are indicative of the transformation taking place in India.

Women swept the top four spots in this year's Union Civil Services exam, and she made the point that "daughters can perform better than boys if given equal opportunities"

I am overjoyed that both of our daughters placed in the top four in the civil service exam this year. Murmu, speaking during the second convocation of Sri Sathya Sai University for Human Excellence (SSSUHE) in Muddenahalli, Chikkaballapura district, Karnataka, said, "This indicates that whenever equal opportunities are given, our daughters perform better than our boys."—Inputs from Agencies