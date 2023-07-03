    Menu
    States & UTs

    'Yeh to trailer hai, picture abhi baaki hai': President Murmu on women getting top four ranks in civil services exam

    author-img
    Nidhi Khurana
    July3/ 2023
    Last Updated:

    Bengaluru: On Monday, President Droupadi Murmu noted that the achievements of women in a variety of fields are indicative of the transformation taking place in India.

    Women swept the top four spots in this year's Union Civil Services exam, and she made the point that "daughters can perform better than boys if given equal opportunities"

    I am overjoyed that both of our daughters placed in the top four in the civil service exam this year. Murmu, speaking during the second convocation of Sri Sathya Sai University for Human Excellence (SSSUHE) in Muddenahalli, Chikkaballapura district, Karnataka, said, "This indicates that whenever equal opportunities are given, our daughters perform better than our boys."—Inputs from Agencies

    Categories :States & UTsTags :President Droupadi Murmu women achievements Civil Services exam Sri Sathya Sai University for Human Excellence (SSSUHE)
    Related Post

    OUR OFFICE

    New The Hawk E-63, Industrial Area, Bahadrabad Haridwar (Uttarakhand) 249 402

    The Hawk AndroidThe Hawk IOS

      Copyright © thehawk.in