'Will Win All Five Seats Again...': Uttarakhand CM Exudes Confidence On BJP's Victory, With A 'Bigger Margin'

Khatima: Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami expressed confidence that the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) would secure all five seats from Uttarakhand in the upcoming 2024 elections.

Dhami, while addressing the media on Friday, expressed optimism for the BJP's success and attributed it to the unwavering support from the people of Uttarakhand.

He said, "I hope Mahadev keeps blessing us all, and we achieve PM Modi's vision of 'Viksit Bharat' (Developed India). Since PM Modi was announced as the Prime Ministerial candidate in 2014, the people of Uttarakhand have supported him wholeheartedly, granting all five seats twice. PM Modi, in his tenure, has shown immense affection towards the people of Uttarakhand, and I am confident that they will continue to support us, ensuring a victory in all five seats in the 2024 elections, with an even bigger margin."

In the 2019 General Elections, the Bhartiya Janata party emerged victorious in all five parliamentary seats in Uttarakhand.

BJP candidate Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank in Haridwar, Ajay Bhatt in Nainital, Mala Rajyalakshmi Shah in Tehri, Teerath Singh Rawat in Pauri, and Ajay Tamta in Almora secured their seats in the previous Lok Sabha elections.

Last week on Saturday, BJP released its first list of candidates for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections. The first list of candidates includes 34 ministers from both the Union and state levels, along with the name of Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla. The announced names included those for 51 seats in Uttar Pradesh, 20 in West Bengal and five in Delhi. The BJP has re-nominated Defence Minister Rajnath Singh for the Lucknow constituency and Union Minister Smriti Irani for Amethi in Uttar Pradesh. The party has also chosen to field actor-politician Hema Malini, MoS Home Affairs Ajay Mishra Teni, Mahesh Sharma, SPS Baghel, and Sakshi Maharaj once more in the upcoming Lok Sabha elections from UP. —ANI