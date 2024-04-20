'We Will Win All Five Seats With Good Margin': Uttarakhand Chief Minister Dhami

Dehradun: After the first phase of Lok Sabha elections concluded, Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami said on Saturday that the Bharatiya Janata Party will register victory on all five seats with a good margin.

Chief Minister Dhami extended gratitude to all the stakeholders who cooperated in the voting process.

"I thank everyone, all the people have cooperated in voting. I thank all the officers, staff, and soldiers engaged in election duty. The voting process has been completed. Yes, we will definitely win all five seats with a good margin," Chief Minister Dhami told ANI.

As many as 55 candidates across political affiliations pitted themselves in the battle for the Lok Sabha in Uttarakhand, with more than 83 lakh registered voters adjudicating their fates. Uttarakhand went to the polls for all five seats in a single phase.

The BJP, which recorded a clean sweep in the hill state in the 2014 and 2019 general elections, is bidding for an encore this year, while the Congress is hopeful of reclaiming lost political ground in the state.

While winning all five Lok Sabha seats in the state in the 2014 and 2019 elections, the BJP topped the tally in the 2022 assembly elections, winning 47 of the 70 seats. The Congress finished a distant second at 19 seats, while the BSP and the Independents bagged 2 seats each.

Voting for the first phase of Lok Sabha elections 2024 concluded on Friday across 102 parliamentary constituencies spread over 21 states and Union Territories.

The results of the seven-phase polls will be announced on June 4. The second phase will be held on April 26 and the remaining phases will be May 7, May 13, May 20, May 25, and June 1 accordingly. The last general elections in 2019 were also held in seven phases. —ANI