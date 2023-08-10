'We live in world where physical appearance is given importance': Shweta Tripathi urges people to embrace their inner beauty

Mumbai: Actor Shweta Tripathi Sharma, who portrayed the character of an acid assault survivor in 'Kaalkoot', is receiving rave reviews for her performance in the show.

Talking about how she approached and got herself prepared for the character of acid victim girl, Shweta told ANI, “I have known Sumit (the director) for more than 10 years. We did a short film together. Sumit sent me the script and then asked which part will you do. I said Parul and while reading, I did not think that I can play the role of Parul and then I felt that if I am getting an opportunity to play acid attack survivor, so why not.”



She added, “I visited acid attack survivors to know them a little to understand that those are dreams which have been altered so, that when I play the role of Parul and people see me on screen, they see it from Parul's point of view.”



“Nobody would desire for their kid to experience such anguish and misery. When someone throws acid at another person, not only that individual but also the people in his immediate vicinity, his friends, and his family are affected. Parul wanted to be a lawyer, but in a society where physical looks are valued so highly and people have lost touch with emotion, what would others think of her if she walked into a room with that appearance?,” she continued.

The actor also advised fans to pursue inner happiness rather than external attractiveness.

The 'Masaan' actor said, “I discovered and seen many things as a victim of an acid assault that we often take things for granted. We have created an illusion of beauty, exactly like what our skin looks like, and how our hair looks like. Even if a pimple appears, individuals start to feel self-conscious about their appearance. But, if we accept it, if we are not bothered by something like this, then we are not giving that power to anything. It is normal to have pimples and it is normal to have dry skin.”



She added, “As, it is said that, the Happiest girls are the prettiest. So, if one will be happy from the inside then one will shine from the outside. It doesn't matter whether your skin is dry or what is the colour of your skin. We are all chasing for money and being affected by advertisements. If we do not change your mindset,then even the best or most expensive cream in the world won't change anything in us, regardless of what cream you are using or what juice you are drinking.”



On asking about a particular incident she recall from 'Kaalkoot', Shweta told, “I had 2 stages of Parul, one was before the attack and the other was after the attack. There was a shoot where we did prosthetics in one day. I started crying after the shoot because I thought I could remove this prosthetic after the shoot. But the people with whom such accident happened, they cannot think like their work is over, the day is over, so now they will also get that face.”



When asked about her most challenging role she played to date, the actor said, “There are three seasons of ‘Mirzapur,’ I have not done three seasons of any show till date. So that journey is very different. So, if we look at it that way, then Golu was the most challenging.”



Talking about her upcoming projects, she said “I like characters who behave strong in difficult situations. Golu Gupta is totally different from Parul. Post-production of 'Mirzapur 3’ is going on. Towards the end of the year, we'll be starting the shoot for ‘Yeh Kaali Kaali Ankhein.’

Meanwhile, Shweta will be seen in 'Mirzapur 3', and season 2 of ‘Yeh Kaali Kaali Ankhein’. (ANI)