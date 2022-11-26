'We Are Neighbours Across The Indian Ocean' : Vice President Dhankhar On India-Africa Relations

New Delhi: In his address at the valedictory session of UNESCO India Africa Hackathon as a Chief Guest at Gautam Buddha University in Uttar Pradesh, Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar on Friday described India and Africa as neighbours across the Indian Ocean and underscored the civilizational connect and historical bond between the two countries.

According to the vice president, the occasion highlighted the close ties that India and its African counterparts value and embody the spirit of cooperation by bringing people together to address issues for the benefit of humanity, the Ministry of Education said in a press release.

"This global Hackathon conveys the message that youth can come together to make a better world," Vice President Dhankhar added.

During the occasion, the dignitaries who marked their presence were the Governor of Uttar Pradesh, Anandiben Patel; Union Education and Skill Development Minister, Dharmendra Pradhan; Agriculture Minister of Uttar Pradesh, Surya Pratap Shahi, Ambassador and Permanent Representative of India to UNESCO, Vishal Sharma, Ast Director General (PAX), UNESCO, Firmin Edouard Matoko, Chief Innovation Officer, Dr Abhay Jere, and ministers from 13 African countries along with students.

In his address, Vice President Dhankhar also referred to Mahatma Gandhi's close relationship with Africa and said that our age-old civilizational ethos of "Vasudhaiv Kutumbakam" continue to guide India's engagement with the world, the Ministry of Education said. The Vice President described India as a popular international location for possibilities and investments and noted that a new culture of innovation-based entrepreneurship is emerging in India. Mentioning different programmes like Start-up India, Digital India, Bharat Net, and PM Gatishakti Mission, the Vice President praised the Government for fostering a climate that allows for creativity and entrepreneurship to flourish.

Union Education and Skill Development Minister, Dharmendra Pradhan also spoke during the UNESCO India Africa Hackathon and thanked his counterparts from the 22 African nations for their esteemed presence. He said that the UNESCO India-Africa Hackathon is an initiative to bring together Indian and African talent to innovate for a better future.

"Innovation is the need of the hour, especially in the times we are living," Pradhan said, according to official statement released by the Ministry of Education. The UNESCO INDIA - AFRICA Hackathon is an annual 36 hours' event that brings together students, educators, teachers, and the research community of India and its African partners to tackle the common challenges faced by their countries and serves as a facilitator for cultural amalgamation, read the Ministry of Education press release. The Hackathon also serves as a symbol of the close relations cherished by India and its African counterparts and embodies the spirit of collaboration - bringing them together to solve problems for the betterment of humankind. —ANI