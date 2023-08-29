'Urge Supreme Court to shut down ED', says Sanjay Singh

New Delhi: Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader Sanjay Singh on Tuesday urged the Supreme Court to shut down the Enforcement Directorate (ED) as it has turned into an “extortion department” of the BJP.

Singh was addressing the media regarding the CBI’s FIR lodged against ED officials and others for allegedly extorting Rs five crore from liquor businessman Amandeep Singh Dhall, for favouring him in the scam.





The central agency officials had been investigating an alleged liquor scam for a year that never took place, and even apologised to him for involving his name, the Rajya Sabha MP said.



“ED has turned into an extortion department of the BJP.It transformed into an extortion department after Modi came into power.In the past nine years, the Enforcement Directorate (ED) conducted 3,000 raids and managed to establish allegations against only 23 individuals.



“With a conviction rate of 0.5 per cent, some question the purpose of the ED, referring to it as the ‘Extortion Department’ under Prime Minister Modi.Is it intended for breaking lawmakers across the country? There’s a need for a thorough investigation into these allegations.It seems they have been given a license for bullying.



I urge the Honorable Supreme Court to consider an appeal to shut it down,” Singh said.



He also requested the Apex Court to take cognisance of this extortion racket case.

—IANS