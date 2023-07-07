'Trinity' that binds India, Nepal, Sri Lanka: Envoy Bagley cites Buddha, Lord Rama

Colombo: On Friday, Indian High Commissioner in Colombo Gopal Baglay referred to the Buddha, Lord Rama, and Lord Shiva as a "trinity" that culturally unites India, Nepal, and Sri Lanka. He then asked all tourism players to do more to foster people-to-people ties in the region through increased travel and tourism.

He also noted the "spontaneity" of Indo-Lankan connections, calling them "rare" in international relations, in his remarks on the second day of the Indian Travel Congress here.

He mentioned how, between March and May of 2021, when the COVID-19 wave was at its peak in India, people spontaneously prayed in temples and Buddhist viharas.—Inputs from Agencies