    'Total eyewash': Cong leader Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury declines to be part of panel on simultaneous polls

    Nidhi Khurana
    September2/ 2023
    Last Updated:

    New Delhi: On Saturday, Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury, a leading member of the Congress party in the Lok Sabha, declined to join the high-level committee created by the Centre to investigate the potential of holding simultaneous elections across India.

    After learning of his appointment to the high-level committee on simultaneous polls to the Lok Sabha and Vidhan Sabhas, Chowdhury wrote a letter to Union Home Minister Amit Shah.

    "I have no qualms about declining to serve on the Committee whose terms of reference have been written to ensure the Committee will reach the desired results. According to his letter, "it is, I am afraid, a total eyewash."—Inputs from Agencies

