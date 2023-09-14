'Strategic Partnership With India Has Never Been More Dynamic': US State Secy Antony Blinken

Washington DC: Hailing the bilateral partnership between India and the United States on Wednesday, the US Secretary of State Antony Blinken has said that the strategic partnership betwene the two countries has never been more dynamic.

He said that India and the US are teamed up on everything, be it the advanced semiconductors or defense cooperation.

Blinken made the remarks while delivering an address at the Johns Hopkins School of Advanced International Studies as part of its Brzezinski Lecture Series on Wednesday (local time). "The U.S.-India strategic partnership has never been more dynamic, as we team up on everything from advanced semiconductors to defense cooperation," he said. The US State Secretary further spoke at length on the QUAD (Quadrilateral Dialogue) alliance and said, "We’ve elevated the Quad partnership with India, Japan, and Australia to deliver for our countries and the world on everything from manufacturing vaccines to strengthening maritime security to addressing climate challenges."

In his address , Blinken also highlighted the ambitious India-Middle East-Europe Economic Corridor which was announced by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and US President Joe Biden on the sidelines of the G20 Summit, which recently concluded in New Delhi. He said, "And just this past week at the G20, President Biden and Indian Prime Minister Modi announced another ambitious transportation, energy, and technology corridor that will connect the ports of Asia, the Middle East, and Europe."

"Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates, France, Germany, Italy, the EU will team up with the U.S. and India to turbo charge clean energy production, digital connectivity, and strengthen critical supply chains across the region," Blinken added.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi stated the India-Middle East-Europe Economic Corridor promises to be a beacon of cooperation, innovation and shared progress.

He said the corridor is a testament to human endeavour and unity across continents.

“Charting a journey of shared aspirations and dreams, the India-Middle East-Europe Economic Corridor promises to be a beacon of cooperation, innovation and shared progress. As history unfolds, may this corridor be a testament to human endeavour and unity across continents,” PM Modi wrote on ‘X’ on September 9.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi made the announcement for the ambitious project on the sidelines of the G20 Summit and was flanked by US President Joe Biden, Saudi Arabia Prime Minister Mohammed bin Salman and leaders of the EU. Speaking after the launch, PM Modi said, “I cordially welcome you all at this event. I am very happy to co-chair this event with my friend President Joe Biden. Today we all have seen the conclusion of a historic and important agreement. In the coming days, it will be an effective medium of economic integration between India, South Asia, and Europe”.

Speaking at the Bharat Mandapam venue of the G20 Summit in New Delhi, PM Modi said the mega-deal will give a sustainable direction to connectivity and sustainability across the world. He also congratulated all the leaders who were part of the connectivity corridor. “Strong connectivity and infrastructure are the foundation of the development of human civilisation. India has given this issue utmost priority during its course of development. Along with physical infrastructure, unprecedented investments are being made in social, economic and financial infrastructure as well,” PM Modi had said. —ANI