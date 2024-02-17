'Rule Of Law' Is Required For Good Governance: CM Yogi

Prayagraj: Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath emphasized on Friday that the rule of law is fundamental to good governance.

Speaking at the inauguration ceremony of Dr Rajendra Prasad National Law University, held at the Medical Association's auditorium, the CM underscored the crucial role of the Bar and Bench in achieving this objective. "Bar and Bench always supported in establishing the good governance model of Uttar Pradesh."

Adityanath emphasized the significance of maintaining public trust in the judicial system, stating that a loss of faith in democracy could lead to unrest.

"We all should always strive to further strengthen all the pillars of India's democracy," he added. Furthermore, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath stressed the importance of dialogue in a democracy, highlighting that individuals with grievances have various avenues to directly communicate their concerns to the government.

He assured that the government is committed to addressing the issues brought forth by the public. CM Yogi highlighted that the Constitution of India, enacted on January 26, 1950, played a pivotal role in unifying the nation from all corners, fostering unity from North to South and from East to West.

Moreover, he emphasized its global impact, inspiring democratic progress worldwide.

"When the Constitution of the country was being prepared, there was a long discussion regarding the Preamble. At that time, Baba Saheb Bhim Rao Ambedkar emphasized that our challenge lay not in merely expanding or concluding the Constitution," CM Yogi said. CM Yogi said, "We are apprehensive about the outcome of the function. A successful ceremony and favourable results hinge upon a strong and auspicious beginning."

He urged Dr Rajendra Prasad National Law University to initiate a specialized training program for young advocates statewide, covering the new legislation and judicial processes.

CM Yogi said that our government has done a lot of work in the interest of the advocates of Uttar Pradesh and will do so in future too.

Chief Justice of India DY Chandrachud, Supreme Court Justice Manoj Mishra, Justice Rajesh Jindal, Allahabad High Court Chief Justice Arun Bhansali, Uttar Pradesh Government Advocate General Ajay Kumar Mishra and Bar Council of India Chairman Manan Kumar Mishra, Industrial Development Minister Nand Gopal Gupta 'Nandi' and other dignitaries were present. —ANI