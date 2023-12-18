'Root Of India's Unity, Integrity Is Uniformity Found In Our Cultural Diversity': CM Dhami

Dehradun: Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami on Monday participated in a programme organised on the occasion of World Minorities' Rights Day.

The programme was organised at the Himalayan Cultural Centre, Garhi Cantt, Dehradun. On this occasion, CM Dhami released the booklet of the Minority Commission.

While speaking on the occasion, the Chief Minister said, "Today is the day to remember our fundamental duties to protect and promote the unity and integrity of India. The root of India's unity and integrity is the uniformity found in our cultural diversity. This feeling of unity in diversity serves to unite the country. Our Indian culture has been to respect all sects."

The Chief Minister said that "under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, India's culture and potential are expanding across the world. Through the mantra given by him, Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas, Sabka Vishwas and Sabka Prayas, efforts are being made to empower every section of society in the new India."

He said, "Uttarakhand has been the centre of the awakening of religious and spiritual consciousness. The state government is working with commitment for the development of every section."

"The 'Mukhyamantri Minority Promotion Scheme' has been started to increase the representation of minorities in various competitive examinations and to encourage minority students. Special grants are also being provided for the education of meritorious girl students from minority community families in the state," CM Dhami said. "The government has established the Minority Development Fund as per the demand for economic and educational development in minority areas, under which an amount of Rs 18 crore has been sanctioned so far. Through 'Mukhyamantri Hunar Yojana', village women are being made capable of self-employment," CM Dhami added.

The Chief Minister said that "the Central and State Governments are providing various schemes, including Ayushman Bharat Yojana, Jan Dhan Yojana, Ujjwala Yojana, tap water to every house, PM Garib Kalyan Anna Yojana, construction of toilets under Swachh Bharat Abhiyan, housing schemes, etc., which have worked to solve public problems."

Further, the Chief Minister said, "Work is being done to implement a Uniform Civil Code in the state soon." He added, "Everyone will have to cooperate to make Uttarakhand a leading state in every field by 2025.". —ANI