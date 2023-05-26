'Represent Country's New Energy...' Yogi On Players Competing In Khelo India University Games

Lucknow: Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Thursday said that the players competing in the Khelo India University Games from all over the country represent India's new energy.

On the occasion of the inauguration of the Khelo India University Games organized at BBD Stadium in Lucknow, Yogi said, "The successful completion of all these programmes under PM Modi's leadership will not only promote sports in Uttar Pradesh but also give these players, coming from all over the country, the chance to visit different parts of the state."

Welcoming Prime Minister Narendra Modi who connected through video conferencing, the State Chief Minister said, "On this occasion, this youth power of the country is eager for your guidance. Congratulations to you on behalf of this youth power. The players competing in the Khelo India University Games from all over the country represent India's new energy."

Expressing gratitude to PM Modi for being given the responsibility of hosting the third edition of the Khelo India University Games, CM Yogi said, "Under your direction, sports activities have spread to every village, whether it be through the Sansad Khel Pratiyogita, the Fit India Movement, or the Khelo India University Games. Every youth and adult takes pride in participating in these activities. By maintaining good health, he not only helps in realising the concept of Ek Bharat Shreshtha Bharat but also works to further your goal of an economically prosperous India."

"Due to your inspiration, sports activities have increased rapidly in Uttar Pradesh, the state with the largest population of the country. Today, the process of construction of a stadium in every district, the process of construction of a mini stadium at every block level, a playground in every gram panchayat, and the distribution of sports kits to Yuvak Mangal Dal and Mahila Mangal Dal in every revenue village is taking place," he added.

CM Yogi said that this programme, which will run till June 3, will be organized in 4 different cities within the state with 21 sports events and more than 4700 players. Of these, 2 games will be organized in Varanasi, 12 in Lucknow, 5 in Gautam Buddha Nagar, one in Gorakhpur and one in Delhi.

Emphasising that Uttar Pradesh has done the work of honouring the players of India who participated in the Olympics and Paralympics and won medals, Yogi said, "This was only a medium to take forward the PM's concept of Ek Bharat Shreshtha Bharat. Whoever the player is, he gives his all to the team. Today, the state has also made arrangements for a 2 per cent reservation for its players in appointment in government services within the state. The process of appointing about 500 players is currently underway. The sportspersons who have received medals will get opportunities in various services of the state government."

Congratulating PM Modi on his successful three-nation tour, CM Yogi said that in these 6 days, "we all have felt the power and potential of India under the leadership of Prime Minister Modi."

"For the first time, the Prime Minister of a sovereign prosperous nation has greeted the Prime Minister of another country by touching his feet. This has not been seen before. The whole world saw this scene. Every Indian is feeling proud after Prime Minister Narendra Modi received the highest honours of Papua New Guinea and Fiji. Every Indian feels proud when the Prime Minister of Australia says Prime Minister Modi is the boss," he added. —ANI