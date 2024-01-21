'Rammay' Ayodhya ready for consecration, temple town decorated

Experience the divine grandeur as 'Ramnayak' Ayodhya prepares for the historic consecration ceremony. Prime Minister Narendra Modi to lead the 'Pran Pratishtha' rituals, marking the culmination of weeks of elaborate preparations. From global events to local celebrations, witness the joyous festivities in the birthplace of Lord Ram.

Ayodhya: Excitement and anticipation are filling the atmosphere as the awaited consecration of the Ram temple, known as 'Ramnayak' is about to take place in Ayodhya on Monday. This grand ceremony, graced by the presence of Prime Minister Narendra Modi marks a milestone for the temple town as the shrine will open to the public a day later.



The 'Pran Pratishtha' ritual is scheduled to begin at 12;20 pm and conclude by 1 pm. After completing the rituals Prime Minister Modi will address a gathering of, over 7,000 individuals that includes revered seers and prominent personalities at the venue.



With a viewership expected millions of people are anticipated to witness this event live on both television and online platforms. Several states ruled by BJP. Even Odisha have declared a holiday for this occasion while the central government has announced a day off in its honor.



As Ayodhya prepares itself for this occasion being recognized as Lord Rams birthplace temples across India and around the world have planned festivities to celebrate this event.



From Washington DC to Paris to Sydney events have been organized in parts of the world on January 22nd. By Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP) or Hindu diaspora groups, in sixty countries.

Fourteen couples, from regions of India have been chosen to serve as the hosts for the 'Pran Pratishtha' ceremony. The preliminary rituals for consecration commenced on January 16 and are expected to conclude on January 21.



Yesterday afternoon, a crafted idol of Ram Lalla measuring 51 inches in height and skillfully sculpted by Arun Yogiraj from Mysuru was reverently placed inside the temples sanctum sanctorum. On Friday an image of the idol was unveiled for the time with its eyes gently covered by a cloth.



Champat Rai, the secretary of the temple trust has provided details regarding the entrance and exit points of the temple structure, which is planned to be three stories ground floor + two more floors). The temple complex will follow the Nagara style and stretch over an impressive area measuring 380 feet in length (east west direction) 250 feet in width and reaching a height of 161 feet.



To ensure safety and security during this event comprehensive measures have been implemented by the government. Police personnel have been deployed throughout Ayodhya city while NDRF teams have undergone training to handle emergency scenarios. Additionally health emergency preparations have been made with reserved beds, at hospitals and medical colleges.



Ayodhya is currently immersed in an atmosphere brimming with fervor as flowers and vibrant lights adorn the magnificent Ram temple.

Various slogans, like 'Shubh Ghadi Aayi' 'Ready is the Ayodhya abode Lord Ram shall grace it '. Ram will return' can be seen on posters across the city.



On January 22 public sector banks, insurance companies, financial institutions and regional rural banks over the country will remain closed for half a day. Both NSE and BSE stock exchanges have also declared a trading holiday.



Famous personalities attending the 'Pran Prathishtha' event include Amitabh Bachchan, Mukesh Ambani, Gautam Adani and Sachin Tendulkar. While some opposition leaders have rejected the invitations there are individuals taking modes of transportation to reach Ayodhya such as walking, cycling and even skating.



As devotees from backgrounds travel to the town of Ayodhya an assortment of gifts are being observed. These range from bangles adorned with Lord Rams image to items like a 500 kg iron copper drum called 'nagada.' The offerings include perfumes from Kannauj, 500 kg of 'kumkum' leaves from Amravati and papers with Lord Rams name written 4.31 crore times from Chhindwara in Madhya Pradesh.



The consecration ceremony marks the continuation of temple construction after a Supreme Court judgment, in 2019 regarding the Ram Janmabhoomi Babri Masjid title dispute.

The Hindu litigants put forth their argument that the Babri Mosque was built on the grounds where a temple stood, which is believed to be the birthplace of Lord Ram. Back, in 1992 a group of individuals referred to as 'kar sevaks demolished the mosque, which dates back, to the century.