'Railways Suffered Loss Of Rs 259.44 cr During Agnipath Protests'

New Delhi: The government on Friday said the Railways has suffered a loss of Rs 259.44 crore due to damage or destruction of railway assets during agitations against the 'Agnipath' scheme. In a reply in Rajya Sabha, Union Railway Minister Ashwani Vaishnaw said that in 2022, the Indian Railways suffered loss of Rs 259.44 crore due to damage or destruction of railway assets.

"Separate data regarding the amount of refund granted to passengers due to disruption of rail services on account of public disorder consequent to agitation like those held after launching of Agnipath scheme is not maintained. However, during the period June 14 to 30, a total refund of approximately Rs 102.96 crore was granted on account of cancellation of trains," Vaishnaw said.

The Railway Minister told the House that 'Police' and 'Public Order' are state subjects under the Seventh Schedule to the Constitution of India. "Therefore, state governments are responsible for prevention, detection, registration and investigation of crime and maintenance of law and order on Railways through their law enforcement agencies viz. Government Railway Police (GRP)/ District Police," he said. The Minister further told the Rajya Sabha that Railway Protection Force (RPF) supplements the efforts of GRP/District Police to provide better protection and security to railway property, passenger area and passengers and for matters connected therewith.

Cases of damage, destruction of government property including railway property are registered and investigated by the concerned GRP/ State Police under IPC and Railways Act.—IANS