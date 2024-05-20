'Rahul Gandhi will have to launch 'Congress Dhundho Yatra' after June 4': Amit Shah

Addressing rallies in Haryana, Shah contrasts PM Narendra Modi's decisive stance on Pakistan with Congress's perceived weakness, particularly regarding PoK.

Hisar (Haryana): Union Home Minister Amit Shah took a dig at the Congress party and party MP Rahul Gandhi saying that after the ongoing general elections, Wayanad MP has to launch a "Congress Dhundho Yatra" to "find" the party.

Addressing a public rally in Haryana's Hisar on Monday, Shah said, "On one side, there is PM Narendra Modi who gives a befitting reply to Pakistan. On the other side, Congress leaders say that don't ask for Pakistan-occupied Kashmir as it has an atom bomb. PoK belongs to India, and we will take it back from Pakistan."

"Rahul Gandhi started the Lok Sabha elections 2024 with the 'Bharat Jodo Yatra'. After June 4, Rahul Gandhi will have to launch 'Congress Dhundho Yatra'. Congress will not be visible even with binoculars. In the 2024 elections, the lotus of Modiji's development is going to bloom everywhere from Sirsa to Sonipat, Panchkula to Palwal," he added.

Shah further alleged that Congress is trying to win the election based on lies as they are realising their defeat.

"Seeing defeat in front of them, the Congress Party wants to win based on lies. They are saying that if Modiji gets 400 seats then he will abolish reservation. I want to tell you that as long as BJP has even one MP, we will not allow reservation to be abolished. Congress has given reservations to Muslims. If you get us 400 seats, BJP will also do the work of ending this unconstitutional reservation," Amit Shah said.

Earlier in the day, while addressing an election rally in Haryana's Karnal, Shah slammed the opposition alliance, the INDIA bloc alleging that the latter neither has leaders nor policies.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Monday questioned who will be the Prime Minister of the INDIA bloc if they come to power in the 2024 Lok Sabha polls.

"Who will be their Prime Minister if they cross the majority mark? Will it be Sharad Pawar, Mamata Banerjee, Stalin, Arvind Kejriwal, Uddhav Thackeray? Will it be Rahul Gandhi? These people neither have leaders nor policies," Shah said while campaigning at Haryana's Karnal on Monday.

Hitting out at the Congress for allegedly suggesting that the bloc might have Prime Ministers in turns over five years, Shah said that it is not about running a shop but governing a country of 130 crore people.

"When a reporter asked him who will be their Prime Minister he said they will have Prime Minister in turns for one year over a term of five years. Rahul Baba does not understand that this is not some shop but a country of 130 crore people," Shah said.

Pointing out that the Prime Minister has a "special attachment" towards Haryana, Shah said, "The people of Haryana have a right to PM Modi. I have been working with PM Modi for so many years. When he was in Gujarat, he used to worry about Haryana and now when he is here (in Delhi), he keeps talking about Haryana. Modi ji has a special attachment and love for Haryana."

Voting on all 10 seats in Haryana will be held on May 25. The counting of votes will be done on June 4. In 2019, the BJP swept the state by winning all 10 seats.

—ANI