'Rahul Gandhi Makes Baseless Comments,' Says Ram Temple Chief Priest On President Murmu's Ayodhya Visit

Ayodhya: Ram Mandir Chief Priest Acharya Satyendra Das on Wednesday slammed Congress leader Rahul Gandhi over his remark that President Droupadi Murmu was not invited to the occasion of Pran Pratishtha of Ram Lalla at Ram Janmabhoomi in Ayodhya because she is a tribal and said that these people are narrow minded and not everything must be politicised.

"Ram Temple is decorated till garbagraha because the president of the country is coming here. All the needed arrangements have been made. Rahul Gandhi makes baseless comments and unnecessarily connects things with politics. These people are narrow-minded. Murmu's visit is all about her trust and belief," he said.

He further added that there is nobody big or small and it is likely that the Congress leaders have a mindset like that.

Speaking on the same issue, ex-Babri litigant, Iqbal Ansari said that Ayodhya is "dharamnagari".

"Today the first woman president of our country is coming to Ayodhya. She is fortunate. I wish her the best on behalf of all the people. Ayodhya is such a place that people here welcome everyone. Everyone from all religions is welcome here," said Iqbal Ansari .

He slammed Rahul Gandhi saying that it is not like she was not invited to the Pran Prathishtha ceremony. "I just want her to come here and not pay heed to anything," he added. Meanwhile, President Droupadi Murmu offered prayers at the Hanuman Garhi temple in Uttar Pradesh's Ayodhya.

The 'Pran Pratishtha' of Shri Ram Lalla at Ayodhya's historic temple was held on January 22, with Prime Minister Narendra Modi performing the Vedic rituals, led by a group of priests.

The ceremony was attended by representatives of all major spiritual and religious sects in the country. People from all walks of life, including representatives of various tribal communities, will also attend the ceremony.

The Shri Ram Janmbhoomi Mandir is constructed in the traditional 'Nagara' style. Its length (east-west) is 380 feet; width is 250 feet and height is 161 feet; and is supported by a total of 392 pillars and 44 doors.

The pillars and walls of the temple showcase intricately sculpted depictions of Hindu deities, Gods, and Goddesses. In the main sanctum sanctorum on the ground floor, the childhood form of Bhagwan Shri Ram (the idol of Shri Ramlalla) has been placed.

Meanwhile, lakhs of devotees kept thronging Ayodhya after the Pran Pratishtha ceremony of Lord Ram Lalla. Many are visiting the Hanumangarhi Temple every day and their footfall has been increasing rapidly. —ANI