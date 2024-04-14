'Prayas: Dharohar Kashi Ki': Envoys, Diplomats Attend Ganga Aarti At Varanasi's Dashashwamedh Ghat

Varanasi: Several envoys and diplomats attended the spectacular Ganga Aarti at Varanasi's Dashashwamedh Ghat on Saturday as part of a mega event 'Prayas: Dharohar Kashi Ki' called by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

The event underscored the significance of Varanasi as a cultural hub and showcased the city's timeless charm to an international audience.

Among the dignitaries present were Kanokporn Kunnawattana (Counsellor, Royal Thai Embassy), Said Hijri (Counsellor, Embassy of Kingdom, Morocco), Haymandoyal Dillum (High Commissioner of Mauritius), and Omar Lisandro Castaneda Solares (Ambassador of Guatemala).

Their presence added an international flair to the event, emphasizing the importance of cultural exchange and diplomacy.

On visiting Varanasi for the first time, the Minister Councellor of Royal Thai Embassy, Kanokporn Kunnawattana (Marcie) said that her visit to the holy place is very meaningful and praised PM Modi, adding that India will keep progressing under his leadership.

'I could experience it like my first Aarti puja ceremony. I have never been to Varanasi before. This is my first time so it is very meaningful for me to be here and to be able to attend the Aarti ceremony. I think India is a very big country, and it's a country where we can preserve all kinds of cultures together. And, for example, in this ceremony in Thailand, we also worship the goddess of Ganga in November," she told ANI. "PM Modi is a very good leader of India, and I am sure India will keep progressing in every aspect under his leadership," she added.

Counsellor of Morocco Embassy, Said Hijri, also said that he is impressed with the place, adding that he will come to India again.

"This is my first time in Varanasi. I always read and learn about the Ganga River, but today I was really impressed. This is a very impressive place. And this is a convulsion of cultural heritage in India. As you know, India is a land of diversity, peace, and tolerance, I was really impressed with the event. I will come again here. I think that Prime Minister Modi's effort has given its results because the images of Varanasi I saw today are not the ones I read about. I am now looking at something huge. The way people celebrate this event is very impressive," he said. "Varanasi has changed over the years in terms of economic and cultural development," Hijri added.

Haymandoyal Dillum, High Commissioner of Mauritius, said, "It's always a pleasure to come to Banaras. Banaras is considered to be the spiritual capital of India, and you come across around 2000 temples in Varanasi. So it's always a pleasure when you come here, which is like a sort of spiritual enlightenment for all of us. And when you go back from here, you get the spiritual inspiration from here." On the other hand, Omar Castaneda, Ambassador of Guatemala, asserted that PM Modi is a great leader and appreciated his efforts in promoting the cultural beauty of India. "Today, I feel so honoured and delighted to be here. The experience of Ganga Aarti is amazing and unforgettable," he said. "From my perspective, Prime Minister Modi is a great leader. We appreciate and admire him, and we believe that he's doing a great job. The country will continue promoting the beautiful and amazing culture of India worldwide under his leadership," he added. —ANI