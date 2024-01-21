'Pran Pratishtha' celebrated with 'Mangal Dhwani' musical event

Experience the enchanting 'Mangal Dhwani' musical extravaganza at the Pran Pratishtha ceremony of the Ram Temple in Ayodhya. Renowned artists, over 50 traditional instruments, and diverse cultural traditions unite in a historic celebration of Prabhu Shri Ram, orchestrated by Ayodhya's own Yatindra Mishra.

New Delhi: As the anticipated opening of the Ram Temple draws near excitement is reaching its peak among the public. The Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust has announced that a magnificent musical event called 'Mangal Dhwani' will be part of the 'Pran Pratishtha' ceremony.



Scheduled for January 22nd at 10 am this special occasion will feature performances, by musicians from around the world. The Trust emphasizes that this event will be a moment for all Indians bringing together traditions to celebrate and show reverence for Lord Ram.



Using X ( Twitter) the temple trust has shared posts about this musical event expressing their devotion. They mention that at 10 am in Ayodhyas Shri Ram Janmabhoomi you can experience the enchanting 'Mangal Dhwani,' which will showcase over 50 instruments from states playing together for nearly two hours. This grand musical rendition is orchestrated by Ayodhyas Yatindra Mishra. Supported by the Sangeet Natak Akademi, in New Delhi.



The Trust highlights that this unique orchestration brings together instruments from states creating a fusion. It presents an opportunity to embrace and revive Bharats age traditions.



One of the highlights of the event will be the captivating performances, by Indian musical instruments. These instruments include Pakhwaj, Flute and Dholak from Uttar Pradesh, Veena from Karnataka, Sundari from Maharashtra, Mardala from Odisha, Santoor from Madhya Pradesh, Pung from Manipur, Nagada and Kali from Assam Tambura from Chhattisgarh Clarinet from Delhi, Ravanahatha from Rajasthan. Additionally Shrikhol and Sarod will be played representing West Bengal while Ghatam will showcase its charm all the way from Andhra Pradesh. The enchanting tunes of Sitar will resonate through Jharkhand and Santar will captivate us with its melodies originating in Gujarat. We'll also get to experience Hudka all the way from Uttarakhand. Finally Tamil Nadus rich musical heritage will be represented by Nagaswaram,Tavil and Mridangam.



According to reports by the Trust organizing this event two hours of this celebration in the temple town will be filled with soul stirring melodies produced by these musical instruments.



On Friday the idol of Ram Lalla was consecrated amidst chants of 'Jai Shri Ram' in the sanctum sanctorum of the Ram Temple.Prime Minister Narendra Modi is scheduled to perform rituals marking 'Pran Pratishtha.'The main rituals, during this occasion shall be overseen by a team of priests led by Lakshmikant Dixit.